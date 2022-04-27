Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3350
Tree Swallow Preening
We went to Waite ranch to see what birds we could find and found a bunch of sweet swallows and purple martins.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5321
photos
321
followers
116
following
917% complete
View this month »
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
Latest from all albums
3346
3347
1502
1503
3348
3349
3350
1504
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
27th April 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
capemountainphoto
,
tree swallows
,
waite ranch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close