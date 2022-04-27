Previous
Next
Tree Swallow Preening by jgpittenger
Photo 3350

Tree Swallow Preening

We went to Waite ranch to see what birds we could find and found a bunch of sweet swallows and purple martins.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise