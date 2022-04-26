Previous
Towee SInging by jgpittenger
Photo 3349

Towee SInging

I love Spring and all the bird song. we heard this towee singing and eventually were able to follow the sound to find the singer. It is seriously cropped!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Photo Details

Kate ace
Love it
April 26th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Great to catch him singing
April 26th, 2022  
