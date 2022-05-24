Sign up
Photo 3377
White Crowned Sparrow Singing At Dawn
Another bird making our hike full of smiles. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
jetty
,
“south
,
crowned
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“white
,
sparrow”
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
May 24th, 2022
