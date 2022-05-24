Previous
White Crowned Sparrow Singing At Dawn by jgpittenger
White Crowned Sparrow Singing At Dawn

Another bird making our hike full of smiles. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Jane Pittenger

Peter Dulis ace
fabulous
May 24th, 2022  
