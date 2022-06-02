Previous
Rufous Female by jgpittenger
Rufous Female

we haven't seen a rufous hummingbird for a couple of months so were delighted to see this little female show up.
2nd June 2022

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Corinne C ace
Perfect in-flight capture!
June 2nd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot
June 3rd, 2022  
