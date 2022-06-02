Sign up
Photo 3386
Rufous Female
we haven't seen a rufous hummingbird for a couple of months so were delighted to see this little female show up.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5388
photos
319
followers
115
following
Corinne C
ace
Perfect in-flight capture!
June 2nd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
June 3rd, 2022
