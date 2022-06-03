Previous
Next
Least Sandpiper by jgpittenger
Photo 3387

Least Sandpiper

A couple more shots from yesterday's beach hike. I liked that he had something hanging from his leg and the sand patterns behind him.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
That's a nice composition
June 3rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
As opposed to a “most sandpiper”? Sorry, I couldn’t resist. 😅
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise