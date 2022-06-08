Previous
Redwinged Blackbird Approaching the Feeder by jgpittenger
Photo 3392

Redwinged Blackbird Approaching the Feeder

We've never had redwinged blackbirds at our feeder before and have two pairs here this year. They are very easily spooked so it's taken me a week to finally get an inflight shot.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

