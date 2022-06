Nest Built with Human's Throw Aways

I finally got through the first round of deletions from our recent trip. I started with more than 3500 photos and am down now to 400. This was taken the first day of our trip on Sauvi Island. We saw this big osprey nest and stopped for some shots. I was aghast when I saw some of the things the birds had used to make the nest. You can see one of the babies peeking its head out to the right of mom.

