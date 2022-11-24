Previous
Looking At the Stars Through the Lighthouse Rays at Twilight by jgpittenger
Photo 3547

Looking At the Stars Through the Lighthouse Rays at Twilight

Best on black. We took our grandson up to the lighthouse for an evening walk and brought my camera.
24th November 2022

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Randy Lubbering
That is awesome!!
November 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the pov, what a great shot. fav.
November 25th, 2022  
