Photo 3546
Night Before Thanksgiving at the Beach
Sorry to be missing in action.Hope everyone is well./ Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful! I'd love to walk on that beach on Thanksgiving's eve...
November 24th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Stunning fav
November 24th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunset on the beach!
November 24th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a glorious scene.
November 24th, 2022
