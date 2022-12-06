Previous
Sand art by jgpittenger
Sand art

I’m always amazed by the gifts of the sea when we hike on the beach. This art created by the high tides was on one of the sand cliffs that is being eaten away by the ocean.
borof
Nice abstract shot.
December 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It’s very pretty especially the colors
December 6th, 2022  
carol white ace
Great find and capture
December 6th, 2022  
