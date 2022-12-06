Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3551
Sand art
I’m always amazed by the gifts of the sea when we hike on the beach. This art created by the high tides was on one of the sand cliffs that is being eaten away by the ocean.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5658
photos
309
followers
114
following
972% complete
View this month »
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
Latest from all albums
3545
3546
3547
3548
1626
3549
3550
3551
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
abstract
,
capemountainphoto
,
beach”
,
“washburne
borof
Nice abstract shot.
December 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
It’s very pretty especially the colors
December 6th, 2022
carol white
ace
Great find and capture
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close