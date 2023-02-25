Sign up
Photo 3628
Snowy Sunset
Best on black. We still can't get out our driveway so when I saw a pretty sunset showing up, the only choice I had was from home on the deck. You can see the ocean in the distance
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th February 2023 5:59pm
snow
home
sunset
ocean
capemountainphoto
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful view from the deck. Love the comp and colors.
February 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 25th, 2023
