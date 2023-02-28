Sign up
Photo 3632
Snow in the Ball
We had 2 more inches of snow last night, but it was followed by rain which has dissolved some of the snow. I was collecting my glass balls for the last day of FOR and noticed how this was reflecting the snow and shrubs.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5801
photos
300
followers
112
following
995% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th February 2023 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
home
,
reflections
,
ball
,
capemountainphoto
