Previous
Next
Snow in the Ball by jgpittenger
Photo 3632

Snow in the Ball

We had 2 more inches of snow last night, but it was followed by rain which has dissolved some of the snow. I was collecting my glass balls for the last day of FOR and noticed how this was reflecting the snow and shrubs.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise