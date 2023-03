Venus Jupiter Conjunction with Moons

Best by far on black. I was pulling down the blinds for the night and noticed these two planets next to each other. We hadn't had clear skies for so long that I had almost forgotten them. I grabbed my camera and tripod and started shooting. If you look closely you can actually see Jupiter's moons. I was thrilled. At the bottom of the shot, you can see the ocean and a fishing boat's light.

