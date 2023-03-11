Previous
Northern Goshawk by jgpittenger
Photo 3635

Northern Goshawk

Best on black. we were gone all day so I am posting a couple of shots I took yesterday. I was pleased with all the detail I was able to capture.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

Dawn ace
A fabulous detailed capture
March 12th, 2023  
Taffy ace
I like that you've captured such clear details in the bird and are showing him/her in context.
March 12th, 2023  
