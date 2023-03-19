Previous
Aren't I Adorable? by jgpittenger
Photo 3643

Aren't I Adorable?

I'm sure glad I got out with my camera the two days that we had about 10-12 rufous males migrating through. There are only a couple here now.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
carol white ace
Definitely adorable 😍.Fav 😊
March 19th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
March 19th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Delightful capture!
March 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2023  
