Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3643
Aren't I Adorable?
I'm sure glad I got out with my camera the two days that we had about 10-12 rufous males migrating through. There are only a couple here now.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5820
photos
300
followers
111
following
998% complete
View this month »
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
Latest from all albums
3640
1691
484
3641
3642
1692
1693
3643
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
17th March 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Definitely adorable 😍.Fav 😊
March 19th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
March 19th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Delightful capture!
March 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close