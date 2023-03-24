Sign up
Photo 3648
Rufous Female Doesn't Want to Share the Feeder with the Male
The female rufouses have arrived and there is all sorts of action and drama.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
6
9
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5828
photos
299
followers
111
following
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
1694
3644
3645
1695
1696
3646
3647
3648
Tags
home
,
birds
,
hummingbird
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful capture. Such lovely colour to them.
March 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb action shot
March 24th, 2023
Brigette
ace
nice shot - i love the way they are suspended mid air
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Super shot fav
March 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stunning!
March 24th, 2023
Cathy
Love the action!
March 24th, 2023
