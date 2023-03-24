Previous
Rufous Female Doesn't Want to Share the Feeder with the Male by jgpittenger
Rufous Female Doesn't Want to Share the Feeder with the Male

The female rufouses have arrived and there is all sorts of action and drama.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful capture. Such lovely colour to them.
March 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb action shot
March 24th, 2023  
Brigette ace
nice shot - i love the way they are suspended mid air
March 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Super shot fav
March 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
March 24th, 2023  
Cathy
Love the action!
March 24th, 2023  
