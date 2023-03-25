Sign up
Photo 3649
Different Flying Pose
It's so fun when they do something different, like this unusual pose. This is a little female rufous.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
9
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5830
photos
299
followers
111
following
999% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
24th March 2023 12:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
female
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Beautiful colours on the bird,a lovely capture.Fav😊
March 25th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful,congrats on the TT PAGE!
March 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
Fabulous capture.
March 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Out of superlatives, just favourite
March 25th, 2023
