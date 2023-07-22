Previous
Bee Holding On Tight by jgpittenger
Photo 3759

Bee Holding On Tight

The bees have been out filling up with pollen in the wild geraniums.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

Corinne C ace
So cute
July 23rd, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
excellent as always, great focus and DOF
July 23rd, 2023  
