Previous
Photo 3763
Black and White Trees In the Rolling Hills 2023
Best on black. This is a reedit of a shot I took in May 2018 on a trip to the Palouse with
@taffy
.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
3
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
8th May 2018 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Tags
black and white
,
trees
,
clouds
,
palouse
,
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Stunning B&W
July 26th, 2023
Junko Y
ace
WOW -- such layers and lines and textures and more!
July 26th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Quite dramatic, the shot and the editing.
July 26th, 2023
