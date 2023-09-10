Sign up
Previous
Photo 3804
Black and White Sun Going Down
Best on black. I'm still experimenting with black and white processing ideas from Blake Rudis.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
6
6
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6079
photos
281
followers
106
following
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th April 2023 6:56pm
Tags
black and white
,
sunset
,
joshua tree
,
capemountainphoto
Dianne
Gorgeous - fav.
September 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice in bw
September 10th, 2023
Kate
ace
Well done
September 10th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Super
September 10th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it! Very nice!
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition
September 10th, 2023
