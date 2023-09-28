Sign up
Previous
Photo 3820
Foggy Dawn at Washburne
We are always amazed when we walk at dawn on the beach on a low tide morning and find no one else there enjoying the beauty. Do we ever feel blessed.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
5
6
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture with soft colors.
September 28th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic fog bank moving in! Beautiful image!!
September 28th, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful soft tones
September 28th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
beauty in mystery
September 28th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
How can one not celebrate the beauty of the Oregon Coast. Beautiful mist and light, fav.
September 29th, 2023
