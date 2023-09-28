Previous
Foggy Dawn at Washburne by jgpittenger
Photo 3820

Foggy Dawn at Washburne

We are always amazed when we walk at dawn on the beach on a low tide morning and find no one else there enjoying the beauty. Do we ever feel blessed.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture with soft colors.
September 28th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic fog bank moving in! Beautiful image!!
September 28th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful soft tones
September 28th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
beauty in mystery
September 28th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
How can one not celebrate the beauty of the Oregon Coast. Beautiful mist and light, fav.
September 29th, 2023  
