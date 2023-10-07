Sign up
Photo 3828
Reading Under the Milky Way
Best on black. Jim came out to keep me company under the stars and brought his ipad to read so I could take as long as I wanted. This is the opposite end of the Milky Way...looking East.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
night
,
stars
,
jim
,
milky way
,
capemountainphoto
,
siltcoos outlet
carol white
ace
A fabulous capture.Fav😊
October 7th, 2023
