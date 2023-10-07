Previous
Reading Under the Milky Way by jgpittenger
Photo 3828

Reading Under the Milky Way

Best on black. Jim came out to keep me company under the stars and brought his ipad to read so I could take as long as I wanted. This is the opposite end of the Milky Way...looking East.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Photo Details

carol white ace
A fabulous capture.Fav😊
October 7th, 2023  
