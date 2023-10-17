Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3836
Looking Toward the Cemetery
Still going through the shots from our trip to Upstate NY. No need to comment
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6146
photos
275
followers
104
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd October 2023 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
,
gilbertsville
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like a beautiful location for a cemetery. Nice capture of those autumn colors.
November 11th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Beautiful contrasting colors
November 11th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very pretty colours
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close