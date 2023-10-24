Previous
Slippery Flat Rocks by jgpittenger
Slippery Flat Rocks

Another shot of the brook I used to play in as a child, as did my kids before we moved West.
24th October 2023 24th Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Dawn ace
A lovely image
November 9th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 9th, 2023  
Catherine P
Really atmospheric lighting
November 9th, 2023  
