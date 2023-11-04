Previous
Next
Muddy Trail to the Woodlot by jgpittenger
Photo 3848

Muddy Trail to the Woodlot

We had planned to walk into our woodlot while we were visiting to see the cutting that had been done, but we had no boots!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1054% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise