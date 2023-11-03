Previous
Beautiful and Deadly by jgpittenger
Photo 3845

Beautiful and Deadly

Another find on our hike. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Babs ace
What a beauty. It looks so pretty, pity it is poisonous
November 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A spectacular Amanita
November 3rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous find! leave IT BE! Super shot !
November 3rd, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
It almost doesn't look real! Nice shot of this Amanita.
November 3rd, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Beautiful find and photo! I especially like the lighting.
November 3rd, 2023  
