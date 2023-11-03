Sign up
Previous
Photo 3845
Beautiful and Deadly
Another find on our hike. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
5
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6129
photos
276
followers
104
following
1053% complete
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
1790
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:48pm
Tags
mushroom
,
capemountainphoto
,
deadly amanita
Babs
ace
What a beauty. It looks so pretty, pity it is poisonous
November 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A spectacular Amanita
November 3rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fabulous find! leave IT BE! Super shot !
November 3rd, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
It almost doesn't look real! Nice shot of this Amanita.
November 3rd, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Beautiful find and photo! I especially like the lighting.
November 3rd, 2023
