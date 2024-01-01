Previous
New wheels by jgpittenger
New wheels

What I’ve been absorbed with! Steep learning curve with electric vehicle. We like it a lot but it has been absorbing. It is actual a relaxing blue color despite the color my phone shows
1st January 2024

Jane Pittenger

