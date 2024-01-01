Sign up
Previous
Photo 3890
New wheels
What I’ve been absorbed with! Steep learning curve with electric vehicle. We like it a lot but it has been absorbing. It is actual a relaxing blue color despite the color my phone shows
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
