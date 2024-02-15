Previous
Next
Reaching for a Hug by jgpittenger
Photo 3919

Reaching for a Hug

They sure looked to me like some kind of affectionate animals.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1074% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
They make you laugh..
February 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
LOl!
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise