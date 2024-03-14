Sign up
Photo 3941
When You Forget To Focus
I was fiddling with shutter speed, tripod, and white balance and accidentally hit the shutter button. I thought it made a wonderful abstract!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
sunset
mistake
abstract
capemountainphoto
siltcoos outlet
Rob Z
It sure has!
March 14th, 2024
Corinne C
You get a fabulous abstract indeed!
March 14th, 2024
