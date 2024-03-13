Previous
Beach Treasure by jgpittenger
Beach Treasure

I like the rainbow colors to the bubbles. Apparently the “soap suds” we sometimes see on the beach are created by diatoms, one cell creatures who, when they break up, release lipids into the water. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty capture, love those petrol bubbles
March 13th, 2024  
