Photo 3940
Beach Treasure
I like the rainbow colors to the bubbles. Apparently the “soap suds” we sometimes see on the beach are created by diatoms, one cell creatures who, when they break up, release lipids into the water. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
beach
,
rock
,
bubbles
,
rainbows
,
beach”
,
“washburne
,
capem
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty capture, love those petrol bubbles
March 13th, 2024
