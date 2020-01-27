Previous
Next
Light in the forest by jgpittenger
Photo 1221

Light in the forest

I just thought the light on our hike was beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
Yes, lovely light
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise