Previous
Next
Road Through the Trees by jgpittenger
Photo 1238

Road Through the Trees

Another shot from the archives. I am glad I had this shot since the volcano eruption in HI demolished this highway last year. Best on black.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Magical
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise