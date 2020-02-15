Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1238
Road Through the Trees
Another shot from the archives. I am glad I had this shot since the volcano eruption in HI demolished this highway last year. Best on black.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
2
1
2
Extras
NIKON D800
20th March 2014 6:18pm
Tags
trees
,
hawaii
,
leading line
,
capemountainphoto
Pat Knowles
ace
Magical
February 15th, 2020
