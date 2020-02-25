Previous
Next
Burst of Clouds At Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 1247

Burst of Clouds At Sunset

From my archives.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise