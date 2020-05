American Robin Sitting On a Fence Post

I've been amazed to see how different robins are around the world...one of the benefits of 365! This robin was sitting on one of our garden fence posts as I was planting some basil seeds singing his heart out. I went for my camera of course, but then he didn't sing again.

Thanks so much for your sweet responses to my hummer shots from yesterday. I sure hope we get to see babies in the nest in a few weeks. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs