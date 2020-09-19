Gray Jay

I shot this a couple of days ago while Black Pearl and I were on a short walk around our property and decided to post it today because somehow it reminds me of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, one of my heroes, who died yesterday....something about the thoughtful curious listening from a small being with a fierce strength. I am heart broken by the loss to our country of such a woman. May we be able to continue her fight for respect and equal rights for all.

