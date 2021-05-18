Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1450
Sweeties
Taken on our trip at Summer Lake. They are Forsters gulls I think. I loved the romantic poses. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th May 2021
18th May 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5020
photos
334
followers
113
following
400% complete
View this month »
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
Latest from all albums
3087
3088
3089
1461
3090
3091
3092
3093
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
15th May 2021 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
,
forsters gulls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close