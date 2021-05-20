Previous
White Faced Ibis by jgpittenger
White Faced Ibis

best on black. I'm still catching up from our trip. I love his iridescent colors.
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Linda Godwin
Always great to be able to find and see these guys!
July 16th, 2021  
