Photo 1451
White Faced Ibis
best on black. I'm still catching up from our trip. I love his iridescent colors.
20th May 2021
20th May 21
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
15th May 2021 11:37am
Tags
bird
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
,
white faced ibis
Linda Godwin
Always great to be able to find and see these guys!
July 16th, 2021
