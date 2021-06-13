Previous
Father’s Day Pie by jgpittenger
Photo 1447

Father’s Day Pie

Our daughter is leaving tomorrow so she won’t be here for Father’s Day tomorrow. She made us a yummy dinner.
Jane Pittenger

