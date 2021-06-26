Sign up
Photo 1448
Another shot of yesterday's rays
A different composition from yesterday's shot.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4982
photos
338
followers
113
following
8
2
5
iPhone 12 Pro Max
26th June 2021 8:02am
trees
sun rays
capemountainphoto
china creek trail
Linda Godwin
would give me goose bumps to witness such light
June 27th, 2021
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 27th, 2021
