Java Sparrow on Mango Tree by jgpittenger
Java Sparrow on Mango Tree

One of the visitors to the water fountain next to our vacation home's lanai. I liked him sitting on the mango tree.
I feel bad about not commenting on your shots but have been busy being a tourist. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

