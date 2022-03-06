Sign up
Photo 1489
Java Sparrow on Mango Tree
One of the visitors to the water fountain next to our vacation home's lanai. I liked him sitting on the mango tree.
I feel bad about not commenting on your shots but have been busy being a tourist. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
6th March 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
hawaii
,
java sparrow
,
capemountainphoto
