Photo 1490
Spider in the Orchid Garden
Best on black. The owner of the place we are staying has a fabulous orchid nursery. Unfortunately not many of them are blooming right now but this spider seemed to be enjoying the soft misting.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
spider
,
web
,
droplets
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
