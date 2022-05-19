Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1521
Dad Perched Looking for Dinner for the Babies
Best on black. No need to comment. I'm still processing images from our trip to Summer Lake
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5395
photos
318
followers
115
following
421% complete
View this month »
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Latest from all albums
1534
3385
3386
1535
1536
3387
3388
1537
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
14th May 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
twilight
,
hunting
,
owl
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
Caterina
ace
Fascinating and the stars add to the atmosphere. Fav
June 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close