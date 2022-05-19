Previous
Dad Perched Looking for Dinner for the Babies by jgpittenger
Dad Perched Looking for Dinner for the Babies

Best on black. No need to comment. I'm still processing images from our trip to Summer Lake
19th May 2022

Jane Pittenger

Caterina ace
Fascinating and the stars add to the atmosphere. Fav
June 4th, 2022  
