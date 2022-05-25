Previous
Next
No Bathroom Available In the Sky for Night Heron by jgpittenger
Photo 1523

No Bathroom Available In the Sky for Night Heron

I have a series of about 6 of this with the excrement just beginning to show itself up to this one where it was creating a spiral. I had to chuckle when I saw them on my screen.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Must be where they got the idea for the smoke designs that the stunt planes do! LOL!
May 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is so amazing, wonderful capture and timing.
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise