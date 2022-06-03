Sign up
Photo 1533
Pigeon Guillemots Courting
Best on black. A couple more shots from yesterday's beach hike. These birds nest way up in the cave crevices.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5390
photos
318
followers
115
following
Tags
birds
,
pair
,
nesting
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
,
pigeon guillemots
Lou Ann
ace
If it wasn’t for the white feathers on their wings, you wouldn’t be able to see them! Great capture.
June 3rd, 2022
