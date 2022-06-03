Previous
Pigeon Guillemots Courting by jgpittenger
Pigeon Guillemots Courting

Best on black. A couple more shots from yesterday's beach hike. These birds nest way up in the cave crevices.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

Lou Ann ace
If it wasn’t for the white feathers on their wings, you wouldn’t be able to see them! Great capture.
June 3rd, 2022  
