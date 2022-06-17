Sign up
Photo 1542
Bouquet
I just thought this was a beautiful forest bouquet. we hiked in the woods today.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
wild flowers
,
snag
,
capemountainphoto
,
horse creek trail
Maggiemae
ace
Some sort of tiny daisy which likes to climb! Wild and natural!
June 18th, 2022
