Photo 1544
Bald Eagle Putting On the Brakes
This was taken at 600mm and severely cropped but I liked how he put on his brakes before catching a fish.
I am gradually posting some of my images from our trip to Seabeck in no particular order.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5416
photos
317
followers
115
following
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
bald eagle
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
seabeck
Shepherdman
Love this shot
June 18th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
How perfect!
June 18th, 2022
