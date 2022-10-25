Previous
Next
Looking South at the Foggy Shore Line by jgpittenger
Photo 1619

Looking South at the Foggy Shore Line

We saw this as we went out for our hike this afternoon.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
443% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's a beautiful view
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise