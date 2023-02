Storm Coming for FOR

We were hiking on the dunes before the snow and I liked the threatening sky reflected in one of the foredune ponds. I wanted to go out yesterday to shoot the snow on the dunes but we got stuck in the 1/2 mile long driveway despite our 4 wheel drive and high clearance car. Looks like it will be a few days before we can get out.

