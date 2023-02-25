Sign up
Photo 1683
Snow Day
For FOR landscapes. We still can't get out our driveway so I am limited for landscape photos to our property. I have to say I think black and white landscapes can be pretty beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th February 2023
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
snow
home
trees
capemountainphoto
theme-blackwhite
Shutterbug
This is a nice example of that….beautiful landscape in b&w.
February 25th, 2023
