Snow Day by jgpittenger
Snow Day

For FOR landscapes. We still can't get out our driveway so I am limited for landscape photos to our property. I have to say I think black and white landscapes can be pretty beautiful.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

Shutterbug ace
This is a nice example of that….beautiful landscape in b&w.
February 25th, 2023  
