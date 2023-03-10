Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1687
Brrr
More sleet and snow this morning making even the plants shrink into themselves. This is about how I have been feeling.
Thanks for the visits, comments, favs and suggestions
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5804
photos
298
followers
111
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Latest from all albums
3630
1685
3631
3632
1686
3633
1687
3634
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th March 2023 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
home
,
plant
,
capemountainphoto
Mags
ace
You shine even when you feel like you're shrinking, Jane. Beautiful shot.
March 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close