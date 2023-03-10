Previous
Next
Brrr by jgpittenger
Photo 1687

Brrr

More sleet and snow this morning making even the plants shrink into themselves. This is about how I have been feeling.
Thanks for the visits, comments, favs and suggestions
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You shine even when you feel like you're shrinking, Jane. Beautiful shot.
March 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise